Look! Foxy Brown Reveals Photos Of Her Gorgeous Baby Girl

A proud mamma shows off her little one.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 12 hours ago
BET's Rip The Runway 2011 - Arrivals

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty


Foxy Brown is celebrating motherhood with her newborn baby and there’s finally pictures. On Wednesday (September 6), the Brooklyn rapper took to Instagram to share photos of her daughter along with the classic Ms. Lauryn Hill track “To Zion.” See below:

Talk show host Wendy Williams celebrated Foxy’s baby back in March when the rapper allegedly gave birth. Wendy said, “Congratulations to Foxy Brown, she had a baby girl.” Wendy then described an incident a few months back where she was mad at Foxy for not performing on her show. Williams realized it was because Foxy was pregnant. “I was in my feelings like ‘What!?’ Well, now I understand why,” Williams explained.

Williams also added, “No word on exactly who the baby’s father is, but allegedly it’s a reggae star. I’m not going to say his name. Me and Foxy have a working relationship… maybe she’ll call us.”

Foxy seems to be confirming all of Wendy’s info since she posted the talk show host’s clip on her Instagram recently.

A post shared by @foxybrown on

A little before that, she also posted a video of a man talking about his relationship with Foxy. The Ill Na Na spitter captioned the photo, “Daddy.”  You can check out the clip below.

Daddy💋

A post shared by @foxybrown on

 

Still no word on what the name of the  father is, but we’ll keep you updated if any info surfaces.

