Las Vegas Police Deny That NFL Player Michael Bennett Was Racially Profiled

Watch.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
NFC Champion Seattle Seahawks Team Media Availability

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty


Michael Bennett seemed pretty traumatized earlier this week when detailing his recent encounter with racist police who targeted him for being Black — and it judging by his recent interview, he’s still very much effected by it.

On Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks star was overcome with emotion during a press conference when talking about the Vegas police incident. He told reporters, “It sucks that the country that we live in now, sometimes you get profiled for the color of your skin.”

Bennett got emotional when talking about being a Black man in America and his daughters, saying, “I try to tell my daughters every single day that they matter.” Bennett got some emotional, he  abruptly left the press conference. Despite the touching moment, Las Vegas police department held a press conference of their own.

The Vegas Metro Police Department say they don’t believe Michael’s incident was racially motivated and that they may have the receipts to prove it. Sheriff Kevin McMahill claims there is bodycam footage, which shows officers clearing out dozens of people of various races just before the incident with the football star. He says officers only chased Bennett when he acted suspiciously during the intense search.


McMahill added, “Due to Bennett’s actions [police] believed Bennett may have been involved in the shooting and they gave chase. I see no evidence that race played any role in this incident.”  You may recall that Bennett said in an open letter that police forced him to the ground and and threatened to “blow my f***ng head off.” As for the shooting that police thought Bennet may have been involved in — there was no shooting.


Check out some of the footage above.

Continue reading Las Vegas Police Deny That NFL Player Michael Bennett Was Racially Profiled

Photos