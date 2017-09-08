Ill Mama! Foxy Brown Finally Reveals Her Baby Daughter

M

,

.

onths after it was announced thatthe rapper recently confirmed her good news on social media

In celebration of her 39th birthday on September 6, the “Ill Na Na” emcee posted a video of her precious bundle of joy on her Instagram page. She wrote:“My Gorgeous, Greatest, Gray Eyed BIRTHDAY GIFT❕GLORY TO GOD My GREATEST Hit Obsessively IN LOVE Forever Your Hero, MOMMY.”

Adorable!

As we previously reported, back in March Wendy Williams spilled the tea on Brown giving birth, which came as a huge surprise to the rest of us. No one really knew she was even pregnant!

Apparently the talk show host asked the Brooklyn rapper to perform on the show earlier in the year, but she declined given that she was secretly with child. Fast forward to this week, Foxy re-posted that throwback Wendy clip as a way of co-signing on her baby news and setting up her own little video.

A post shared by @foxybrown on Sep 5, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

So what hasn’t been revealed? The baby’s name or who exactly is the father, although it has been rumored that he is a reggae star.

Congrats Foxy!

RELATED NEWS:

Foxy Brown Drops Diss Record ‘Breaks Over’ Aimed At Remy Ma

New Face, Who Dis? Foxy Brown’s Look Has Everyone Talking

Foxy Brown Gives Birth To Baby Girl