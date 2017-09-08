Ill Mama! Foxy Brown Finally Reveals Her Baby Daughter

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Ill Mama! Foxy Brown Finally Reveals Her Baby Daughter

The "Ill Na Na" rapper recently posted an adorable video of her little girl on Instagram.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

Seen Around Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week - Day 2

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


Months after it was announced that Foxy Brown gave birth to a little girl, the rapper recently confirmed her good news on social media.

In celebration of her 39th birthday on September 6, the “Ill Na Na” emcee posted a video of her precious bundle of joy on her Instagram pageShe wrote:“My Gorgeous, Greatest, Gray Eyed BIRTHDAY GIFT❕GLORY TO GOD My GREATEST Hit🎀Obsessively IN LOVE Forever Your Hero, MOMMY.”

Adorable!

As we previously reported, back in March Wendy Williams spilled the tea on Brown giving birth, which came as a huge surprise to the rest of us. No one really knew she was even pregnant!

Apparently the talk show host asked the Brooklyn rapper to perform on the show earlier in the year, but she declined given that she was secretly with child. Fast forward to this week, Foxy re-posted that throwback Wendy clip as a way of co-signing on her baby news and setting up her own little video.

A post shared by @foxybrown on

So what hasn’t been revealed? The baby’s name or who exactly is the father, although it has been rumored that he is a reggae star.

Congrats Foxy!

RELATED NEWS:

Foxy Brown Drops Diss Record ‘Breaks Over’ Aimed At Remy Ma

New Face, Who Dis? Foxy Brown’s Look Has Everyone Talking

Foxy Brown Gives Birth To Baby Girl

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Dem Babies! The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Her Twins

2 photos Launch gallery

Dem Babies! The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Her Twins

Continue reading Dem Babies! The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Her Twins

Dem Babies! The Best Twitter Reactions To Beyoncé Giving Birth To Her Twins

They’re here…Beyoncé and husband Jay Z have welcomed twins and Blue Ivy is finally a big sis! And trust, Twitter had a lot to say about their arrival!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 4 days ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 8 months ago
01.12.17
Photos