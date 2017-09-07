‘Call Me A Racist’: Kid Rock Rant Targets Black Lives Matter, Kaepernick

"I say screw all you a--holes. Stay the f--k away!"

Written By: Bruce C.T. Wright

Posted 16 hours ago
Kid Rock encouraged his fans to “call me a racist” in part because he disagrees with Colin Kaepernick‘s protest of the American flag and doesn’t like being reminded that “black lives matter,” he told the crowd at his concert in Michigan on Wednesday night.

“And if you wanna take a knee or sit during our ‘Star-Spangled Banner,’ call me a racist ’cause I’m not [politically correct], and think you have to remind me that black lives matter,” the Donald Trump-supporter and potential Republican Senate candidate said in Grand Rapids, according to People. “Nazis, f–kin’ bigots, and now again the KKK — I say screw all you a–holes. Stay the f–k away!”

The Grammy Award nominee appeared defiant despite a civil rights group demanding the cancellation of his upcoming concerts because of how he has championed the Confederate Flag, the Associated Press reported. Kid Rock is scheduled to perform a series of shows at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit to help celebrate the $860 million venue’s opening.

“This is the straw that broke the camel’s back,” the National Action Network‘s (NAN) Michigan Chapter President Rev. Charles Williams II told the AP. “When you hire Kid Rock, who is known to be dog-whistling and cat-calling to white supremacist organizations and the white supremacist community, alt-right, whatever you want to call them, and you take our tax dollars to do that? That’s wrong.”

The NAN has planned an official protest next week to coincide with Kid Rock’s concerts, which begin Tuesday.

Its doubtful the pressure will sway the opinion of Kid Rock, who has been the target of like-minded protests before. His response? “Please tell the people who are protesting to kiss my ass,” the singer said in a statement to then-Fox News anchor Megan Kelly during the summer of 2015.

In a head-scratching move, Kid Rock was honored by the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in 2011 despite his open embracing of the Confederate Flag.

SOURCE: Rolling Stone, Associated Press, People

