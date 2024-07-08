Listen Live
‘Despicable Me’: Rules At The Box Office

Published on July 8, 2024

Despicable Me 4 ruled the July 4th box office with one of the biggest openings of the year.
The sequel raked in $122.6 million in its first five days and has already earned $230 million worldwide.
Inside Out 2, the top-earning film of 2024 so far, took second place with $30 million, followed by  A Quiet Place: Day One in third place with $21 million.
The new horror movie MaXXXine ($6.7 million) and the faith-based film Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot ($3.2 million) rounded out the top five.
  • Did you see a movie over July 4th weekend?

