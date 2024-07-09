Listen Live
Beyoncé: Cécred Scholarship Winner Says She ‘Was Shocked’ To Receive Grant

Beyoncé: Cécred Scholarship Winner Says She 'Was Shocked' To Receive Grant

Published on July 9, 2024

Beyoncé’s BeyGood charity has awarded the first round of students with the Cécred scholarship, providing financial support to cosmetology students and salon owners in need.
Jacora Smart, one of the scholarship recipients, expresses her excitement and gratitude for the opportunity, saying,”They wanted to know about our financial need, and also about what community

means to us when it comes to the beauty industry. And basically, (they wanted) to see how our values align with Cecréd,” says Smart.
The scholarship will help Smart pursue her dream of becoming a licensed master cosmetologist and eventually open a beauty supply store catering to Black individuals.
Beyoncé’s Cécred brand, launched in February, aims to celebrate and nurture hair diversity, receiving praise from fans and beauty brands alike.
