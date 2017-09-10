Entertainment
New (Woke) Couple Alert! Are Angela Rye And Common Dating?

At Saturday night's Creative Arts Emmy Awards, our favorite political pundit and rapper were very cozy on the red carpet.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
At Saturday night’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the wokest new couple hit the red carpet for the world to see.

According to Bossip, it appears that our favorite political pundit Angela Rye and rapper Common are dating and used last night’s ceremony to confirm those pesky rumors that have been circling about them for a weeks. (However, they have yet to release a public statement about their relationship.)

With their arms wrapped around each other, the two look pretty cozy and comfortable for the cameras.

#Common and his girlfriend #angelarye at the Creative Arts Emmys #gossiptwins

A post shared by 💜💜THE GOSSIP TWINS 💜💜 (@thegossiptwins_) on

Along with his new Bae by his side, the Oscar winner was also joined by another lady: His very first Emmy.

He and musician Robert Glasper took home the gold for the track “Letter To The Free” from Ava Duvernay’s 13th documentary.

Congrats Common on your award and new love!

Angela, we see you too boo!

BEAUTIES: Do you think they’re actually dating or are they just good friends?

