So Sad: Teen Found Dead In The Freezer Of A Chicago Hotel

Find out the disturbing details.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 13 hours ago
A 19-year-old Chicago teen, who had been missing since Saturday morning, has been found dead.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Kenneka Jenkins was found dead on Sunday in a walk-in freezer at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center in Rosemont. Reports say that Jenkins told her mother on Friday that she was going bowling and to a show, but she really went to a party on the hotel’s ninth floor. When it was time to leave, Jenkins’ friends said they noticed her phone and car keys had been left in a room, but they couldn’t find Jenkins.

After hours of searching for the teen, Jenkins’ friends alerted her family, who hadn’t heard from her since 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. The family began knocking on doors on the ninth floor of the hotel to see if anyone knew where she was, since the Crowne Plaza turned up with nothing on Jenkins’ whereabouts.

That is until they retrieved surveillance footage that showed Jenkins stumbling around in a drunken state near the front desk. After searching an area that was under construction, Jenkins’ body was found in a walk-in freezer that was turned on, but not in use. But what really happened to the young teen? No foul play is being suspected in Jenkins’ death at this time — however, her mom, Teresa Martin, says Jenkins’ friends’ “stories changed over and over,” leading her to believe that her daughter didn’t end up in the walk-in freezer on her own.

Video footage of Kenneka and her friends in the hotel have also surfaced online, leading people to believe that something isn’t adding up with her friends’ stories about how she wound up in the freezer:

Chi-town native Chance The Rapper even sent his condolences to the slain teen:

An autopsy is currently being done on Kenneka Jenkins’ body.

 

Photos