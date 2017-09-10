Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Joseline Hernandez Interviews With Nella D

Nella D Always Gets The Tea and This Time Joseline Hernandez Spills It

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Joseline Hernandez

Joseline Hernandez talks with Nella D about why she left Love & Hip Hop ATL, raising Bonnie Bella with Stevie J, if she would ever work with Cardi B, her new single Run Me My Money and much more!

Check out the interview below.


 

 

 

Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Baby Bonnie & Snapback Body

Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Baby Bonnie & Snapback Body

Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Baby Bonnie & Snapback Body

