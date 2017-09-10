EXCLUSIVE: Joseline Hernandez Interviews With Nella D

Joseline Hernandez talks with Nella D about why she left Love & Hip Hop ATL, raising Bonnie Bella with Stevie J, if she would ever work with Cardi B, her new single Run Me My Money and much more!
Check out the interview below.
Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Baby Bonnie & Snapback Body
3 photos
Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Baby Bonnie & Snapback Body
1. Stevie J & Bonnie BellaSource:Instagram 1 of 3
2. Joseline Hernandez & Bonnie Bella JordanSource:Instagram 2 of 3
3. Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Her Baby BumpSource:Instagram 3 of 3
