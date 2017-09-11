Everything You Need To Know About Idris Elba’s New Girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre

Source: Rich Fury / Getty
Our favorite melanated, British actor is officially off the market.
looked absolutely smitten as he walked the red carpet of the Toronto International Film Festival accompanied by Sabrina Dhowre over the weekend. Idris Elba
The 29-year-old Somali model dazzled in a black Stella McCartney gown for the affair, as Idris proudly introduced her as his girlfriend.
According to reports, the pair have been together for about six months, but finally went public at the premiere for Idris’ new project,
Molly’s Game.
A source close to the star says the pair’s public outing speaks to how serious the actor is taking this relationship. The limelight is nothing new for the model who was crowned Miss Vancouver in 2014.
“Having her on his arm on a red carpet shows how serious he is about her as he doesn’t do these things lightly. He usually likes to keep that side of his life private but he’s proud to show Sabrina off on his arm. It’s been a different story for Sabrina, who has uploaded several pictures of Idris to her Snapchat account,” and insider told
The Sun.
This will be the third public relationship for the 45-year-old father of two. His first marriage to Hanne Norgaard ended in 2003 after four years. He then split with property lawyer Sonya Hamlin in 2006 just six weeks after jumping the broom.
Maybe three times a charm!
