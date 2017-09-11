South Carolina Father Kills Himself After Son Finds Gun, Police Say

Photo by

South Carolina Father Kills Himself After Son Finds Gun, Police Say

Keon Myers committed suicide after his toddler son found a gun and shot himself in the head.

A family in South Carolina suffered a devastating loss when a father and his two year old son both fatally shot themselves within hours of each other. 38-yr-old Keon Myers shot himself Thursday evening after police tried unsuccessfully to get him to put down his gun, ABC News reports. Myers was distraught over the death of his two-year-old son, Kyree Myers, who shot himself after finding the loaded gun in the family home.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook told reporters that police were responding to a 911 call placed by the toddler’s mother. By the time police arrived, the elder Myers had a gun to his head and was threatening to kill himself. The gun discharged before officers could convince him to drop it. Both victims were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Police have yet to determine whether father and son used the same gun.

Holbrook released a statement pledging support for the remaining family as well as the responding officers, KTLA reports. With a “heavy heart,” he wrote, ““We have victim advocates assigned to the case to assist the family during this difficult time. This experience has also been emotionally trying for responding officers. They will participate in a debriefing to discuss the incident and receive further support as needed.”

Photos