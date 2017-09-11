Activist Art Group Hangs ‘Ku Klux Klown’ Effigies In Virginia Park

Photo by

National
Home > National

Activist Art Group Hangs ‘Ku Klux Klown’ Effigies In Virginia Park

A sign on one of the effigies read, "If attacked by a mob of clowns, go for the juggler."

Written By: Barbara Gonzalez, Cassius

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Drastic times call for drastic measures—which is why these artists are pulling out all the stops in their critique of the times.

A park in Richmond, Va., served as the backdrop for a display of fake Klansmen dressed in clown wigs and shoes, The Washington Post reports. A sign on one of the effigies read, “If attacked by a mob of clowns, go for the juggler.”

The piece was put together by INDECLINE, a self-described “American activist collective” founded in 2001 to focus on “social, ecological, and economic injustices carried out by American and international governments, corporations, and law enforcement agencies.” This is the same art collective that unveiled naked statues of Donald Trump in major cities this past year.

The piece was removed by Richmond police and the park was closed and cordoned off with crime scene tape, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

A statement from INDECLINE said that the group chose Richmond for the display because it was the capital of the Confederacy. The project is in response to the “White nationalist uprising in the United States,” and this particular park was chosen because it was the location of a slave rebellion in 1800.

A video published on September 6 documents the process of creating the effigies and assembling the piece in the park. You can watch it below.

SOURCE: The Washington Post, Richmond Times-Dispatch

SEE ALSO:

10-Day March Against White Supremacy Begins Monday

Michael Eric Dyson: Steve King & Bill O’Reilly Are Reproducing The Pathology Of White Supremacy

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 days ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 week ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Photos