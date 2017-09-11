National
Home > National

Woman Claims God Told Her to Kill Her Son

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Handcuffed man

Source: ANTHONY WALLACE / Getty


A Pennsylvania woman is accused of stabbing an 8-day-old baby last week, claiming the child was created “by the devil,” WPXI-TV reported.

According to WPXI, Tanishia Fielder, 32, was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault after a man reported to police that he and the infant were stabbed by Fielder.

Both the man and infant survived the incident, but their exact conditions were not disclosed. Fielder reportedly stabbed the infant near the baby’s right eye.

Fielder told police that God told her to kill the infant and dismember the body.


 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of WPXI-TV Pittsburgh and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Anthony Wallace and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of KDKA-TV Pittsburgh and YouTube

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 days ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 week ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Photos