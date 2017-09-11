Woman Claims God Told Her to Kill Her Son

A Pennsylvania woman is accused of stabbing an 8-day-old baby last week, claiming the child was created “by the devil,” WPXI-TV reported.

According to WPXI, Tanishia Fielder, 32, was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault after a man reported to police that he and the infant were stabbed by Fielder.

Both the man and infant survived the incident, but their exact conditions were not disclosed. Fielder reportedly stabbed the infant near the baby’s right eye.

Fielder told police that God told her to kill the infant and dismember the body.





