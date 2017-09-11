Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Watch: Adrien Broner Knocks Out A Man, Pushes A Woman In Las Vegas

The entire altercation was caught on camera.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Lou Williams Hosts Prive

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Adrien Broner just can’t seem to keep his hands to himself.

On Friday, the pro-fighter was caught on camera getting into an altercation with a woman and physically assaulting a guy. The 28-year-old was taking photos with fans on the Las Vegas strip before he snapped out of nowhere as he walked to the MGM.

A female companion tried to calm him down, but Broner was so enraged that he shoved her hard enough for her to fly backward. The boxer also punched a guy in the face so hard that he immediately went unconscious. No word on what sparked Broner’s rage.


Security let Adrian go after speaking with him and no arrest were made. However, the fighter is still very apologetic about the incident. On Monday, he took to Instagram asking for help and expressing his regret over his actions in the Vegas assault.

We are sure some lawsuits will be filed soon.

Boxing Trainer Emanuel Steward Over The Years (PHOTOS)

11 photos Launch gallery

Boxing Trainer Emanuel Steward Over The Years (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Boxing Trainer Emanuel Steward Over The Years (PHOTOS)

Boxing Trainer Emanuel Steward Over The Years (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 days ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 week ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Photos