Team Petty: Here’s Why Tyrese Slammed Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Tyrese always aims for petty — he is quick to “expose” someone, whether it isor. Why not keep things off social media? Well, here is Tyrese’s latest target.

His Fast & Furious co-star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, is the latest victim of Black Ty’s Internet wrath. On Sunday, after The Rock posted a photo on Instagram giving himself a pat on the back for getting things done, Tyrese slid in his comments to address an issue.

Apparently, the co-stars had a talk about the former wrestler doing spin-off of his Furious character, Luke Hobbs, and how it wouldn’t be in the best interest of the F&F family. Tyrese also made it known that the only reason he went off in the comments is because The Rock isn’t responding to his text messages. Ouch. See below:

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- 🌾👀🌾 #tyrese #therock #commentcreepin A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Sep 10, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

The Rock has yet to respond to Tyrese, but it should ultimately be up to Fast & Furious fans to decide if they want a Hobbs movie. Are you here for it?