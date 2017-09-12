Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Rumor Has It T.I. Wants A Threesome With Tiny And….

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

Rob Kardashian might have really spilled the tea when he said T.I. and Tiny did the nasty with Blac Chyna because now according to Dish Nation, T.I. wants it bad even though divorce papers have been filled….

 


 

Rob Kardashian Goes In On Blac Chyna

7 photos Launch gallery

Rob Kardashian Goes In On Blac Chyna

Continue reading Rob Kardashian Goes In On Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian Goes In On Blac Chyna

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 4 days ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 week ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Photos