Congressional Black Caucus May Call For Trump Impeachment

Photo by

National
Home > National

Congressional Black Caucus May Call For Trump Impeachment

The CBC was one of the first parties to call for President Richard Nixon's impeachment.

Written By: Asha French, NewsOne Contributor

Posted 23 hours ago
Leave a comment

The Congressional Black Caucus could vote to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump Wednesday during a scheduled meeting, according to Newsweek.

CBC Chairman, Louisiana U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, scheduled the vote after Trump failed to denounce White supremacy following last month’s deadly domestic terror attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, blaming violence on “all sides.”

Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, who is also CBC Caucus Whip, was one of the first Black congressional voices to call for the “removal” of Trump in the wake of his Charlottesville comments

For the sake of the soul of our country, we must come together to restore our national dignity that has been robbed by Donald Trump’s presence in the White House,” Moore wrote in a brief statement released just three days after the Charlottesville rallies ended. “My Republican friends, I implore you to work with us within our capacity as elected officials to remove this man as our commander-in-chief and help us move forward from this dark period in our nation’s history.”

The CBC is scheduled to look at “a variety of issues” in making a case for or against Trump’s impeachment during Wednesday’s meeting. If the body of Black legislators decides to officially call for impeaching a sitting president, it wouldn’t be the first time. In 1973, the CBC was one of the first congressional parties to call for then-President Richard Nixon‘s impeachment. He resigned a year later. Wednesday’s discussion will likely include Nixon as a “guiding comparison,” Newsweek wrote.

However, the country may not be get the same result as Nixon this time around.

There’s “little chance” that the CBC’s call for impeachment could lead to Trump’s remove from office, according to Newsweek. It would require a majority vote in the House and a two-thirds majority in the Senate, both of which are controlled by Republicans. While there could be a transfer of powers after the 2018 mid-term elections, it should be noted that Newsweek also predicted little chance that Trump would be elected.

SOURCE: Newsweek, U.S Rep. Gwen Moore

SEE ALSO:

Congressional Black Caucus Declines Follow-Up Meeting With Trump

Congressional Black Caucus Presses Trump Administration On Hate Crimes

 

2013 Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

50 photos Launch gallery

2013 Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

Continue reading 2013 Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

2013 Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

Check out these pics from the 2013 CBCF, and tune in to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin this fall on TV One!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 days ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 week ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos