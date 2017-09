[WATCH]: The Importance Of Knowing Your Beauty

The lovely ladies of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women-Queen City Metropolitan Chapter stopped by the Old School 105.3 studios to talk about their upcoming event, The 3rd Annual My Sister’s Keeper Awards Luncheon that highlights women giving back in the community.

Ron Holland, the host of Community Voices questioned the Candice Johnson and Jameka Whitten on the importance of knowing your beauty and accepting yourself in today’s society.

Take a look at the interview below:

Your browser does not support iframes.

For more information on the 3rd Annual My Sister’s Keeper Awards Luncheon, you can click HERE.

You can catch Ron Holland every weekend on Old School 105.3 and Praise 100.9 starting at 5am with Community Voices!

Also On 100.3: