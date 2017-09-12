Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Wendy Williams Dragged To A Twitter Hell For Her Bikini Body

Well, damn.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Pat Cleveland 'Walking With The Muses' Book Release Party

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty


There is no mercy shown when the Internet decides that someone or something is roastable — and Wendy Williams learned that the hard way this week.

The talk show host is the latest star to catch the wrath of social media for simply enjoying life. See below:

Photos of Wendy vacationing in Barbados while rocking a teeny weeny bikini have made their rounds on the Internet, sparking a drag drag session that was inappropriately hilarious (sorry, Wendy). On the other hand, Wendy is always ripping into everyone else. Fair game, right?

The 53-year-old’s bikini body has clearly been under the knife before, but at her age, at least she’s comfortable hitting the beach in a two piece — which is the most crucial part for a woman anyway.

Again, Wendy has built her career off of blasting and roasting celebrities, so it’ll be interesting to see if she can take it as much as she dishes it out.

Wendy Williams Poses Nude For PETA (PHOTOS)

2 photos Launch gallery

Wendy Williams Poses Nude For PETA (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Wendy Williams Poses Nude For PETA (PHOTOS)

Wendy Williams Poses Nude For PETA (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 days ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 week ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos