Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Hand In Hand Telethon Raises Over $44 Million For Hurricane Relief Efforts

Several celebrities used their platforms to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment

Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - Los Angeles

Source: Kevin Mazur/Hand in Hand / Getty


On Tuesday several celebrities banded together under the leadership of rapper and Houston natives Bun B and talent manager Scooter Braun to raise money and awareness for the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Celebrities included Oprah, Diddy, Kerry Washington, Tyler Perry, George Clooney, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Usher, Cher, Justin Bieber, Kelly Rowland, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks and Beyoncé just to name a few. The groups were spread across four different cities as the program aired on four major networks.

Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - Los Angeles

Source: Kevin Mazur/Hand in Hand / Getty


Performers included superstars Usher, Blake Shelton, Stevie Wonder, Luis Fonsi, Tori Kelly, Matthews, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Robert Earl Keen, Lyle Lovett , Demi Lovato, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and CeCe Winans.

RELATED: Janet Jackson Plans To Visit Hurricane Harvey Victims Before Her Tour Stop In Houston

Beyonce used the telethon to spread a message of urgency to supporters.

 

“Just when you think it couldn’t possibly get worse, natural disasters take take precious life, do massive damage, and forever change lives, leaving behind contaminated water, flooded hospitals, schools, and nursing homes and countless families are now homeless,” Beyonce said. “Natural disasters don’t discriminate. They don’t see if you’re an immigrant, black or white, Hispanic or Asian, Jewish or Muslim, wealthy or poor. It doesn’t matter if you’re from [Houston neighborhoods] Third Ward or River Oaks, we’re all in this together,” she continued.

 

During the broadcast, “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert announced that Apple would donate $5 million to the cause. NBA star Chris Paul, who plays for the Houston Rockets later revealed that in addition to his $20,000 donation, the NBA Players Association would add $500,000, and would match any NBA player’s donation up to $20,000.

Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - Los Angeles

Source: Kevin Mazur/Hand in Hand / Getty


The damage from Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma is estimated to have cost anywhere from $150 billion to $290 billion. At least 70 people died during Hurricane Harvey, while 22 deaths have been reported as the result of Hurricane Irma.

People who wish to donate can still send money to the cause by clicking here.

SOURCE: ABC NEWS

DON’T MISS:

Florida Governor On Hurricane Irma: ‘Biggest Thing’ To Do Is Pray

#HurricaneIrma: Group Of Friends Vacationing In St. Martin Are Stranded And Need Your Help!

Beyoncé Goes To Houston For Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort

Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm's Damage

16 photos Launch gallery

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm's Damage

Continue reading Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm's Damage

       

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 days ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 week ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos