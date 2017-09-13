Features
#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Fall And Winter Mean Sunnies and Sunscreen

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

April Watts Fashion

Source: Jaxon Photo Group


As the seasons change, be mindful that less heat doesn’t mean less sun. You’ll still need to protect your eyes and your skin. The sun emits ultra violet rays that can damage your vision. Sunglasses protect your eyes from those rays and also act as a wind screen preventing dry eye and shielding you from debris. Of course, we can’t leave out the obvious: A pair of stylish sunnies is the perfect accessory to top off your Fall and Winter looks. I adore my wooden and leather Prada sunnies. The earth tones are perfect for the Fall and I anticipate these will be my go to specs.

Your skin is just as much a part of your outfit as your clothing and you must take care of it. Dermatologists recommend wearing SPF year-round to protect your skin from UV rays to prevent skin cancer and premature aging. I don’t go a day without my Neutrogena SPF 110. Some may think an SPF as high as 110 to be extreme.  I believe an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure and get compliments on the youthfulness of my skin all the time.  During colder months, I also switch to heavier body moisturizers.  I swap out organic coconut oil for handmade shea butter.  If you use lotion, switch to a richer formula or a cream.

April Watts Fashion

Source: Jaxon Photo Group


Something else to consider: Stay on top of your pedicure regimen. Just because the public won’t see your feet doesn’t mean you should slack on the upkeep. Your feet will thank you and you won’t have to “get ready” for sandals when Spring and Summer roll back around.

I hope these tips help as you prepare for Fall and Winter.  Be fabulous and take good care!

April Watts


 

Photos