Black Lives Matter Movement Lands A TV Series On AMC

Are you here for this?

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 12 hours ago
The families of victims of police brutality, community...

Source: Pacific Press / Getty


2017 has been the year of television telling stories about what’s happening in the world today.

The latest hot topic to snag a series based on issues plaguing the nation is the Black Lives Matter movement. According to Deadline, AMC is developing a yet-to-be-named drama series that will focus on the movement, which protests police brutality and the poor treatment of Black people in America.

The new show will be based on Washington Post reporter Wesley Lowery’s bestselling nonfiction book They Can’t Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America’s Racial Justice. The book, which was published by Little, Brown & Company in 2016, gives an in-depth look at how decades of racially biased policing in segregated neighborhoods, sub par schools, crumbling infrastructures, and scarcity of jobs, ultimately led to the explosive police brutality cases in Ferguson (Mike Brown), Cleveland (Tamir Rice), Baltimore (Freddie Gray)  and the birth of the Black Lives Matter movement.

But just like any other crusade in which Black people try to liberate themselves from oppression, BLM has been deemed a dangerous terrorist group by people like Donald Trump and those who support him. Thanks AMC for taking a risk to tell a story that has yet to be told.

Will you be watching?

