Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Tyrese Slams His Ex-Wife After Accusations He Abused Their Daughter

He went off.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

Tyrese Fan Meet And Greet

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

Tyrese lost it on his ex-wife Norma Mitchell. In response to rumors that he is a bad father, Tyrese posted a series of photos on Instagram with his 10-year-old daughter Shayla and of course he had tons to say in the captions.

“All I wanna do is co/parent nothing else,” he started. “Norma I know you can see this, I’m sorry I got re-married, I’m sorry we didn’t work out I’m sorry you haven’t been able to find another man since we separated…… Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don’t work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you.”

Tyrese then says the “attacks just won’t stop” from Norma, but he’s trying to get past them. “I want you to know I still love you and wish you the best in all that you’re looking to do… I just simply wanna co-parent and raise Shayla to be a respectful, decent, smart angel that I know she is.”

The R&B crooner is allegedly responding to reports that Norma accused him of beating their daughter. Tyrese ranted, “Paint your picture but God knows the truth…… if I was a bad dad I wouldn’t of went from 80/20 to 70/30 to 60/40 to 50/50 custody in my favor,” he said.

Tyrese ends off by giving a shout out to all the “honorable fathers and parents” out there. You can read his full post below.

All I wanna do is co/parent nothing else…… Please…. Stick and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt…… I've only prayed that your heart heals and we live our lives separately and peacefully on behalf of our daughter…… There's someone out here for everybody – Norma I know you can see this, I'm sorry I got re-married, I'm sorry we didn't work out I'm sorry you haven't been able to find another man since we separated…… Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don't work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you……. I was hoping by now you got over what we used to be… Being bitter, resentful and just felt out mean will has never been good for our daughter …. But I see the attacks just won't stop so I believe this too will pass and God and the courts will reveal the truth….. I want you to know I still love you and wish you the best in all that you're looking to do… I just simply wanna co-parent and raise Shayla to be a respectful, decent, smart angel that I know she is… Paint your picture but God knows the truth…… if I was a bad dad I wouldn't of went from 80/20 to 70/30 to 60/40 to 50/50 custody in my favor…… All of the honorable fathers and parents out here keep fighting the good fight you may embarrassed at times but in the end the kids will always run into the arms of the ones who really has their backs in a great father not because I'm famous with money but because I am – that's my story and I'm sticking to it…. More truths coming soon……. Child custody family issues are the worst…….

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

Norma claimed to have major issues with Tyrese in their marriage, even telling Madame Noire back in 2015 that he was physically and emotionally abusive. “A lot of men with money and more power, especially with passive women, are using the legal system to abuse these women,” she said. “Then they can point the finger and say, ‘Look at her, she’s crazy,’ because one day you just explode and can’t take it anymore.”

Tyrese and Norma where married for two years until they split in 2009. Tyrese is now married to Samantha Lee. Norma has yet to publicly respond to Tyrese’s Instagram post. We’ll keep you updated.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Tyrese Slams His Ex-Wife After Accusations He Abused Their Daughter

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 5 days ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 week ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos