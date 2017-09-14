Entertainment
WATCH: Keke Wyatt Responds To Estranged Husband’s Divorce Statement

Keke denies that she's as toxic as her ex said she is.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Arrivals

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty


Keke Wyatt is speaking out after her estranged husband Michael Jamar‘s statement about their divorce.

It was only last week that Keke, who is eight months pregnant, tearfully revealed that her husband wants to get a divorce. Michael later confirmed the news, stating that he believes their relationship is just far too toxic to continue.

“I can no longer allow our children to live in a toxic environment,” he said in a statement, “and, because I love Keke, I can no longer accept toxic behavior.”

Keke took to her Instagram Live to share her thoughts on what he had to say. Initially, Keke was at a bit of a loss, but she was eventually able to collect her thoughts.

“I have no words to say about how I feel right now in my life. Like… I’m good and highly favored. Too blessed to be stressed,” she told her fans, reiterating that she is under a lot of pressure these days. “But, I’m stressed. Stressed the hell out.”

She continued, “One thing I’m not… I’m not toxic, I’m not crazy. I’m just human, you know.”

When words failed Keke she broke out into a hymn, singing “Lord, you’ve been good to me.”

While her marriage may be ending, Keke said she doesn’t plan to stop wearing her wedding ring. She likes the bling and she’s going to keep it because she sees it as a pretty pricey gift to herself.

“Yes, I’m still wearing my ring, and yes, I paid for it too. It cost too much damn money and it’s mine. It’s the only damn finger that fits, I love it and it’s pretty,” she explained. “Why wouldn’t I wear it? It’s mine.”

