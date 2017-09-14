Tyrese’s Ex-Wife Granted A Temporary Restraining Order After Accusing Him Of Abusing Their Daughter

People magazine reports, the singer/actor is being accused of abusing his 12-year-old daughter by his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson, and was granted a temporary restraining order against the star. According to court docs, Norma claims Tyrese pushed their ten-year-old daughter Shyala to the ground, “pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.”
All I wanna do is co/parent nothing else…… Please…. Stick and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt…… I've only prayed that your heart heals and we live our lives separately and peacefully on behalf of our daughter…… There's someone out here for everybody – Norma I know you can see this, I'm sorry I got re-married, I'm sorry we didn't work out I'm sorry you haven't been able to find another man since we separated…… Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don't work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you……. I was hoping by now you got over what we used to be… Being bitter, resentful and just felt out mean will has never been good for our daughter …. But I see the attacks just won't stop so I believe this too will pass and God and the courts will reveal the truth….. I want you to know I still love you and wish you the best in all that you're looking to do… I just simply wanna co-parent and raise Shayla to be a respectful, decent, smart angel that I know she is… Paint your picture but God knows the truth…… if I was a bad dad I wouldn't of went from 80/20 to 70/30 to 60/40 to 50/50 custody in my favor…… All of the honorable fathers and parents out here keep fighting the good fight you may embarrassed at times but in the end the kids will always run into the arms of the ones who really has their backs in a great father not because I'm famous with money but because I am – that's my story and I'm sticking to it…. More truths coming soon……. Child custody family issues are the worst…….
Norma also alleged that the Fast & Furious star suffers from bipolar disorder and that she was often afraid that he would take their daughter to Dubai where he’s threatened to take her in the past. The former Mrs. Gibson was granted physical and legal custody of Shayla until their hearing on October 2 and Tyrese is not allowed to see his daughter prior to the ruling. He returned to IG on Thursday to thank his friends, family and fans for supporting him during this time:
Humbled by the outpouring of prayers and love and people who push the "way" they may feel about me to the side to just simply have a heart and understand it's not what you read it's about the truth and facts…. God you are just simply amazing – And FYI I know I post a lot, and I rant a lot but I would rather do THIS than be at home suffering cause I won't push this energy up off of me……. When you see me just hug me cause I need a hug – #HearMyCryForHelp God I love you for sticking to your word and protecting your son…..
We wonder how the singer’s new wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, feels about the drama?