Get Well Soon: Selena Gomez’s Best Friend Gave Her A Kidney

Selena Gomez teased fans with new music just before the summer began — but she didn’t promote the songs like she normally would and laid low for the majority of the summer.
On Thursday, the singer revealed the real reason for her mini departure from the spotlight, admitting that she had to recover from a kidney transplant. In a touching Instagram photo of her and her bestie, Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to Selena, the former Disney star wrote, “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”
As for her best friend Francia, Selena continued, “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.” Francia is an actress as well, best known for her role on ABC Family’s Secret Life of the American Teenager.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
The girls have been best buds since meeting in 2008 — and now they have matching surgery scars. Nothing says true friendship like giving your friend an organ.
I went through heartbreak this year and you left the studio and drove out of your way to come see me and comfort me. I received good news last month and you facetimed me minutes before you went up on stage just to congratulate me. There are so many moments we have and things you do that I cherish and don't take for granted. Wether its crying, laughing, or simply sitting on my kitchen floor throwing our hands up in the air confused at life, I'm thankful you're always there. I am obsessed with every memory we've built in the last 8 years and the ones we have yet to create. I am so grateful that God put you in my life when he did. If you think about the time that we met and where we were in our lives when we first hung out, his timing was perfect. It's been so inspiring watching you grow and to grow with you. I learn so much from you and I'm so so so proud of you. Happy Birthday Hermana. Love you so so so much @selenagomez
We wish Selena Gomez a speedy recovery.