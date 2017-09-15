Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Toni Braxton Releases New Single ‘Deadwood’ While Tamar Swears New Album Will Be Her ‘Last’

There is some serious music news swirling around about the two singing sisters.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Show

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty


Toni Braxton is officially back and is not playing with y’all!

The singer recently dropped the newest single “Deadwood” off her latest album Sex & Cigarettes. Take a listen to her “grown” and unapologetic jawn here:

It’s been four years since her joint studio album with mentor Babyface and seven whole years since we’ve heard a solo effort from the seven-time Grammy winner.

Braxton recently told Essence that with this new project she’ll be giving her fans something more free and less censored.

“Sex & Cigarettes is more about me feeling sexy, independent, and expressing my feelings. I think for a long time I felt I had to make certain records, but now I want to just be free! I don’t want to be censored, I just want to focus on being an artist and creating good quality music that people can relate to.”

She isn’t the only Braxton to be dropping new music this seasonHer sister Tamar’s new album Blue Bird Of Happiness hits stores this fall.

 

Yet according to the ShadeRoom, the bonafide diva shocked her fans on Thursday when she declared that this will be her last album in her singing career!

And Black Twitter had a lot to say about that one:

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Toni’s new single? AND do you really believe that this is Tamar’s last album?

RELATED NEWS:

Here’s Why Tamar Braxton Is So Excited To Headline The Fantastic Voyage

Toni Braxton Is Back On The Music Scene With ‘Sex And Cigarettes’

Toni Braxton Hospitalized Again With Lupus Complications, Continues Tour Next Day

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - January 21, 2016

Unbreak My Timeline: Black Twitter Had The Best Reactions To Toni Braxton's Biopic [PHOTOS]

28 photos Launch gallery

Unbreak My Timeline: Black Twitter Had The Best Reactions To Toni Braxton's Biopic [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Unbreak My Timeline: Black Twitter Had The Best Reactions To Toni Braxton’s Biopic [PHOTOS]

Unbreak My Timeline: Black Twitter Had The Best Reactions To Toni Braxton's Biopic [PHOTOS]

Black Twitter did what it does best--sipping tea and cracking jokes--while watching Toni Braxton's biopic Unbreak My Heart. It was almost as good as the movie.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 7 days ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos