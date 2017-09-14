Entertainment
Nas Celebrates 44th Birthday With Nicki Minaj On His Arm

The two rappers looked extra cozy during Nas' 44th birthday celebration.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Wireless Festival - Day 3

Source: Burak Cingi / Getty


Rapper Nas stepped into his 40s with fellow lyricist Nicki Minaj by his side. The stars have been linked romantically for a couple of months now, with the pair spotted looking extra cozy at high-profile events. Minaj hinted at their relationship in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres back in May.

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

So it was only fitting for the legendary Queens rapper to bring in his new decade with Minaj right beside them.

Virgo Season With my Real One From Queens! @nickiminaj #hennessylife

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

The star-studded birthday turn up included celeb guests like producer Swizz Beatz, who also celebrated his birthday, and his wife singer Alicia Keys. 

Happy Bday Swizz we did it. Two Bdays One night! @therealswizzz @hennessyus

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

The festivities weren’t short of PDA from Nas and the Queen of the Barbz. Cameras caught the pair kissing and hugging throughout the night.

#nas #nickiminaj

A post shared by HipHopBulletin (@hiphopbulletin) on

