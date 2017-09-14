Nas Celebrates 44th Birthday With Nicki Minaj On His Arm

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜 A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on May 9, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

Rapperstepped into his 40s with fellow lyricistby his side. The stars have been linked romantically for a couple of months now, with the pair spotted looking extra cozy at high-profile events. Minaj hinted at their relationship in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres back in May.

So it was only fitting for the legendary Queens rapper to bring in his new decade with Minaj right beside them.

Virgo Season With my Real One From Queens! @nickiminaj #hennessylife A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Sep 14, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

The star-studded birthday turn up included celeb guests like producer Swizz Beatz, who also celebrated his birthday, and his wife singer Alicia Keys.

Happy Bday Swizz we did it. Two Bdays One night! @therealswizzz @hennessyus A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Sep 14, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

The festivities weren’t short of PDA from Nas and the Queen of the Barbz. Cameras caught the pair kissing and hugging throughout the night.

#nas #nickiminaj A post shared by HipHopBulletin (@hiphopbulletin) on Sep 14, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

