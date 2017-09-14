Tamron Hall On Her Return To TV: ‘Big Ideas And Big Vision’

Folks are counting the days until Tamron Hall is back on morning TV following her controversial exit from NBC News.

On Wednesday, the veteran journalist assured everyone that she’s getting her ducks in a row with top Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

“My birthday is in two days, and Harvey gave me a birthday gift very early — discussions about this show, a big vision and big ideas,” Hall told The Post on Sept. 13.

“I’ve been on TV for 25 years, since I was 18,” she added. “Now, as I’m approaching 47, this is where I want to be and where I need to be. I’m just in the happiest place that I’ve been.”

Hall, 46, abruptly left NBC’s “Today” after Megyn Kelly joined the network and was positioned to take over Hall’s time slot, which has since happened.

At one point, Hall was in talks to take Michael Strahan’s spot on ABC’s “Live with Kelly,” but those negotiations fell through and Ryan Seacrest eventually got the gig.

Hall, who currently hosts “Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall,” was reportedly ready to move back home to Texas after leaving NBC before she was ready. But a source told Page Six back in July that those plans changed with one phone call.

“Tamron was ready to get out of the game after ‘Today.’ She’d been on TV since she was 18 years old,” a source close to Hall told Page Six. “She felt like she’d accomplished a lot and was fully prepared to move back to her hometown in Texas and then Harvey called and when Harvey calls, you take the call. It felt like the right time.”

Meanwhile, NBC is reportedly having buyers remorse over Megyn Kelly, based on early tepid ratings of her programs thus far. Her “Today” debut in Hall’s former 9 a.m. time slot is scheduled for Sept. 25.

No word yet on the premiere date for Hall’s Harvey Weinstein-produced come back.

