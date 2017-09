The After Effects of ‘What The Health?’

Ever since the Netflix documentary, ‘What The Health?’ premiered the entire world has gone into a frenzy of what to eat and what not to eat.

Community Voices host, Ron Holland wanted to get some insight on how transition into the Vegan world without stressing your wallet or your tastebuds. He got a chance to speak with Charlotte’s favorite Vegan chef Jasiatic Anderson. He got her perspective about being a vegan and even made a quick dish to show how easy it can be to eat just a little bit healthier.

Take a look at the full interview below:

Your browser does not support iframes.

You can follow Jasiatic on social media @eatyourbliss and don’t miss Ron Holland every weekend on Old School 105.3 starting at 5am!

