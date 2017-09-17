White Teens At All-Girls Catholic School In Trouble Over Rapping Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow”

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

Sometimes you got to edit yourself.

A group of teens from Mary Louis Academy in Jamaica, Queens, all-girl Catholic School are in trouble for rapping Cardi B‘s hit single “Bodak Yellow.” The teens, who were all white, were recorded on a school bus rapping the lyrics of the song that included swearing and repeating the N word.

The school sent out a statement saying “We are aware of the video that has been circulated. The girls were singing a song that gained popularity over the summer. This song contains inappropriate language which we do not condone and will not tolerate. We have been dealing with this situation internally with the students and their parents and are taking appropriate action.”

“Bodak Yellow” is currently number 2 on the Billboard 200 charts, making Cardi one of the most popular rappers in the world so you are going to see many on social media rapping along to the words. However, the question remains is it a problem when non-people of color can use the n-word when repeating a rap song.

