White Teens At All-Girls Catholic School In Trouble Over Rapping Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow”

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

White Teens At All-Girls Catholic School In Trouble Over Rapping Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow”

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

Follow KYS On Twitter:

Sometimes you got to edit yourself.

A group of teens from Mary Louis Academy in Jamaica, Queens, all-girl Catholic School are in trouble for rapping Cardi B‘s hit single “Bodak Yellow.” The teens, who were all white, were recorded on a school bus rapping the lyrics of the song that included swearing and repeating the N word.

The school sent out a statement saying “We are aware of the video that has been circulated. The girls were singing a song that gained popularity over the summer. This song contains inappropriate language which we do not condone and will not tolerate. We have been dealing with this situation internally with the students and their parents and are taking appropriate action.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“Bodak Yellow” is currently number 2 on the Billboard 200 charts, making Cardi one of the most popular rappers in the world so you are going to see many on social media rapping along to the words. However, the question remains is it a problem when non-people of color can use the n-word when repeating a rap song.

Source: PIX11

Related: Cardi B Just Showed Up To Rihanna’s Diamond Ball Looking Absolutely Perfect
Related: Cardi B Explains How It Went Down With “Bodak Yellow” [Watch]

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

4 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Continue reading Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Cardi B might love Fashion Nova, but the beauty has been upgrading her look with some serious high fashion. From Dolce and Gabbana to Balenciaga, check out our favorite high fashion looks from the Bodak Yellow singer.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 week ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos