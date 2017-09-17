Manhunt Underway For White Serial Killer Who Gunned Down 2 Black Men In Baton Rouge

Manhunt Underway For White Serial Killer Who Gunned Down 2 Black Men In Baton Rouge

One of the shootings occurred just steps away from Louisiana State University’s campus.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 4 hours ago
Police officials in Baton Rouge, Louisiana are searching for a White suspect believed tied to the shooting deaths of two Black men, reports The Advocate.

The BRPD launched a manhunt on Friday for a man who is responsible for two random shootings that occurred last week, the news outlet writes.

In the first incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening, 59-year-old Bruce Cofield was fatally shot in the 3400 block of Florida Boulevard. According to the source, witnesses say there were at least 12 shots fired.

The second shooting, which claimed the life of 49-year-old Donald Smart, occurred in the 3400 block of Alaska Street on Thursday. Police say Smart was walking to work when he was ambushed and fatally shot.

After conducting ballistic tests, the BRPD discovered that the two shootings were linked, the Advocate reported. Police believe the suspect is a White male with a medium build, buzz cut, donning a tactical vest, and drives a “small, older sedan with shiny rims.”

Baton Rouge Police Chief Jonny Dunnam told the news outlet that finding the suspect is his “top priority.” Dunnam added that his department will investigate whether other Baton Rouge homicides are linked to the suspect. The Advocate said the BRPD reached out to neighboring police departments for assistance with its search.

The homicides come a year after a serial killer in Phoenix, Arizona targeted victims of color.

SOURCE: The Advocate

