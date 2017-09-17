David Clarke Goes On Twitter Tirade, Calls Maxine Waters ‘Black Supremacist’

David Clarke Goes On Twitter Tirade, Calls Maxine Waters ‘Black Supremacist’

Clarke also targeted Black Lives Matter and Colin Kaepernick in his Twitter rant.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 23 hours ago
Days after getting called out for plagiarizing his master’s thesis, controversial former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke went on a 24-hour Twitter tirade in which he fired shots at California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters and the Black Lives Matter collective.

Clarke’s first target was Waters. He called her out after she made a statement directed at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, amid reports that President Donald Trump scolded Sessions.

“To Jeff Sessions, how does it feel to be dragged & humiliated? Now you know how the African Americans you disrespected feel,” she tweeted.

Clarke absurdly responded on Twitter that Waters “hates White people” and that she was a “Black supremacist.”

Clarke’s Twitter fingers did not stop there. Hours later, he dug into the Black Lives Matter movement—which he refers to as “Black Lies Matter”—blaming them for the chaos that occurred in St. Louis following the acquittal of a White police officer who fatally shot a Black man, and outlandishly claiming that the group is “destroying cities.”

Colin Kaepernick was also targeted in Clarke’s Twitter rant. He claimed that Kaepernick’s powerful decision to use his platform as an avenue to take a stand against social injustice wasn’t sincere.

David Clarke has been taking losses all year. He was blocked from a Trump administration post and risks losing his master’s degree over plagiarism allegations.

