St. Louis Prepares For Day Three Of Protests

Protesters are back on streets of St. Louis for day three of protests after a former cop was acquitted of murder charges in the 2011 shooting of a black motorist. Violence broke out after nightfall yesterday when a small group of protesters refused to leave. They began throwing bricks, rocks and projectiles with paint at police. The windows of a number of businesses were broken. Police arrested nine people yesterday and more than 30 people on Friday.

