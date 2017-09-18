Features
Home > Features

So Messed Up: Introducing The Irene Challenge, Fueled By Kenneka Jenkins’ Mysterious Freezer Death

Videos mocking Jenkins' friend Irene Roberts have surfaced online.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 58 mins ago
Leave a comment

A little over one week has passed since the mysterious death of Kenneka Jenkinsthe 19-year-old Black girl who was found “frozen solid” in the walk-in freezer of an Illinois hotel. In that week, there have been countless conspiracy theories about how the Chicago teen went from partying with her girls to stumbling around the deserted part of the Crown Plaza Hotel, where authorities say she entered the freezer on her own. One of the more bizarre theories claims the owner of the establishment murdered Jenkins in an attempt to illegally harvest and sell her organs to the black market. Another popular theory accuses two of Jenkins’ friends, Monifah Shelton and Irene Roberts, of setting her up to be raped and murdered in exchange for an undetermined amount of money.

If you’ve been following the horrific tale, you know Roberts is the friend who went ‘Live’ on Facebook in mirrored sunglasses during the party (video above). Many speculate that Roberts and Shelton watched Jenkins get raped while they went Live and entertained their online followers, though at this time, there’s no proof any rape or assault ever occurred. While some of the conjecture died down after police released video that showed an inebriated Jenkins staggering around the hotel on her own with no one else in sight before disappearing around a corner, there are still plenty who blame Jenkins’ friends. Cue, the ‘Irene challenge.’

Over the past couple of days videos taunting Irene Roberts have surfaced all over the internet. Those participating in the Irene challenge wear sunglasses, mimic her accent, and make fun of the hairstyle she wore the night Jenkins went missing. The internet is really torn over whether or not the challenge is funny, but we’re going to go with a strong: it’s not.

According to NewsWeek, the family of Kenneka Jenkins has officially called for a federal investigation into her death. The Chicago Tribune claims Jenkins’ mother Teresa Martin had this to say on the matter: “I’m not a professional, but the FBI, from what I heard, they are professionals. I’m just looking for help—that’s all I’ve been asking for since day one.”

Chime in on whether or not it’s OK to mock Jenkins’ supposably trifling friends and stay tuned for more information about her case as it surfaces.

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

11 photos Launch gallery

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Continue reading #WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

#WeWillPersist: 10 Black Women Who Deserve Their Own Monuments

Bump these Confederate statues celebrating slavery, white supremacy and “American history”! We have our own sheroes! And with recent news that folks are sending around a petition that Missy Elliott deserves her own Monument in Charlottesville, we’ve been thinking what other African-American women deserve to have their legacies immortalized in stone in the South. From Missy to Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Congresswoman Maxine Waters, here are 10 Black women who we need to have statues in their name NOW!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 week ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos