All Wins! Donald Glover Reveals He’s Expecting Baby Number Two

It's a great time for the 'Atlanta' star.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


There were a lot of big winners last night at the 69th Emmy Awards. One notable creative who took home two Emmys was Donald Glover.

The writer and actor first made history by becoming the first Black director tow win Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series for his acclaimed show Atlanta. He then hopped on stage again to accept the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy. For this honor he went on stage and thanked the network FX, the city of Atlanta, and his partner Michelle for loving him. He also thanked his current son as well as his yet to be born son. Seems like baby number two is on the way!

“I’d want to thank my unborn son, we’re listening to Stevie tonight tonight,” Glover said.

The award winner came to a close with a dose of comedy saying, “I want to thank Trump for making black people #1 on the Most Depressed list.  He’s the reason I’m probably up here.” You can check out his inspiring speech below.

