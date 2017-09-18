Entertainment
Here Are The Most LOL Reactions To The Emmy Awards

See some of the epic highlights from the show.

Posted 6 hours ago
The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Sunday and the who’s who of television all came out to be acknowledged.

A lot of history was made this year during the big show,  including  Lena Waithe becoming the first Black woman ever to win in the category of writing for a comedy series, Sterling K. Brown becoming the first Black actor in nearly 20 years to win an Emmy for lead actor in a drama and Donald Glover making his mark as the first black person to win an Emmy for directing for a comedy.

Award shows are always better to watch on social media — and on Sunday, Twitter didn’t disappoint.

Sean Spicer’s surprise appearance had everyone shook:

It was a stellar night for Black people:

Donald Glover was the man of the night:

But the random, miscellaneous tweets are always the funniest:

 

Congrats to all the big winners on Sunday night. What was your favorite part of the show?

 

