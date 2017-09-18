Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Pass The Ball: Russell Wilson Working Out With Baby Future Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment

Ciara posted the cutest video of Russell Wilson and her son, Baby Future. In the video, Russell Wilson is doing a typical football drill to work on footwork and Baby Future follows in his step dad’s footsteps and performs the drill, too!

Ciara captioned the video, “Coach Pappa Russ and Juicy Man! This makes me :)!! That boy got quick feet for his age! #HappyMonday #Football @DangeRussWilson”

Beauties, how adorable is this? Baby Future is at that age where he wants to copy everything his step Daddy is doing. We love to see what a great step dad he has been to lil’ Future.

DON’T MISS:

The Princess Is Here: Ciara Looks Regal In Purple For #NYFW

#BlackLove: Russell Wilson Shuts Down A Museum For Special Date Night With Ciara

Ciara Faces Backlash For Taking Her 3-Month-Old On A Toboggan Slide

20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say ‘Aww’

19 photos Launch gallery

20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say ‘Aww’

Continue reading 20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say ‘Aww’

20 Times Ciara & Russell Wilson Made Us Say ‘Aww’


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos