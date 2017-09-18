Kevin Hart’s Alleged Sex Tape Leaks

It was only a matter time after news broke about, that the sex tape in question, would hit the Internet. And that time has come. A Twitter user leaked the alleged video that appears to show the comedian engaged in an inappropriate sexual encounter with not one, but two women.

The clip begins with a blurry image of a dark skin man laying next to a women in bed. A camera is focused on a nearby mirror that faintly shows two people have sex. Sexual sounds can be heard while a bed shakes. A man later walks in front the camera, but it is unclear if it’s Kevin Hart. The lights appear to be turned on in the next scene, showing what appears to be Hart again. The scene switches and shows a clearer shot of an alleged Hart engaged in an encounter with two women.

Hart took to social media over the weekend to apologize to his pregnant wife Eniko Hart and his children for his behavior. It was later revealed that Hart was reportedly being extorted by a woman claiming to have video evidence of their sexual encounter.

Hart was accused of cheating last month when video clips and photos of him and another woman, leaving a Miami residence at the wee hours of the morning, hit social media.

While we’re unsure if the incidents are related, this is a clear case of, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Eniko Hart was spotted wearing her wedding ring while walking Kevin her dog after the scandal broke, but she has yet to say anything about allegations.

We’re unsure why the footage is so blurry, do people not believe in iPhones? We digress.

Paparazzi caught Eniko walking through a parking lot and she was mum about the incident.

Watch the leaked clip, here.

