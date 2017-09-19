Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Stop! Blue Ivy Allegedly Has Her Own Butler

Which already puts her ahead of the game.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - June 6, 2016

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Blue Ivy is living the good life, according to theJasmineBRAND.com, and we’re not just talking about being the blessed daughter of two major superstars. Homegirl allegedly has her own butler.

Yup, there’s talk that Jay-Z and Beyoncé‘s first born has someone to manage her five-year-old shenanigans. “They have a guy who waits on Blue morning, noon and night, coordinating healthy meals and snacks for her whether she’s at home or on a playdate,” one source said. “She already has a live-in nanny, but Bey and Jay want her to focus on quality time with Blue. They like having an army of staffers.”

According to the source, Blue’s butler keeps the young one occupied and feeling special, despite changes around the house. “Hiring a butler is their way of making Blue feel important while they’re busy with work and the new babies,” said the source. “Bey didn’t want Blue to feel neglected.”

And she shan’t be!

We imagine whoever looks after Blue will get paid a pretty penny for their services. Now we just have one question. Is Jay and Bey still hiring?

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Stop! Blue Ivy Allegedly Has Her Own Butler

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos