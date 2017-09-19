Mystery Woman In Kevin Hart’s Alleged Sex Tape Has Been Revealed

Ever since Kevin Hart posted the video over the weekend revealing that he’s being extorted by a woman over an alleged sex tape, the next natural question that everyone had is who is the mystery woman that he was willing to risk it all for — and now we know who.

According to TMZ, Montia Sabbag is the 27-year old, traveling stripper from Long Beach, California, is the leading lady in the sexually explicit video. Sabbag reportedly met Kevin during back in August during a wild weekend in Vegas, and the rest is sex tape history. Sources say that Kevin had never met her before the supposed night of passion and has not had any encounters with her since.

Mystery woman in Kevin Hart’s extortion revealed to be stripper -Montia Sabag https://t.co/stMPRe1Sop pic.twitter.com/q0RkzUvIA4 — TOMCA (@iamtomca) September 19, 2017

But the comedian isn’t sitting back letting his life be dangled in front of him. Reports say that Kevin is deeply involved in the police extortion investigation and is doing what he can to find the people behind the crime. Although Sabbag denies having anything to do with the video, authorities can’t be too sure — so they’re tracking down everyone that was in attendance during that wild weekend, with the intent of serving search warrants as quickly as possible.

Law enforcement is decoding the encrypted emails the extortionist sent to Kevin’s people and figuring out the sender’s identity.Kev has been cooperating with the authorities and helping in anyway he can. On Tuesday, he spoke with police to tell them everything he knows about the weekend in question on a call that lasted about an hour and a half.

As for Kev’s pregnant wife Eniko, she reportedly stopped wearing her wedding ring this week after news broke.