Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Five Ways to Style Natural Hair

Step away from the creamy crack and embrace the curls!!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

Natural hair can be beautiful but also tedious to work with on a daily basis.  Humidity, bad hair days and just not knowing what to do can be frustrating.  So here are five styles to help you get through the natural hair woes and NOT go running back to that creamy crack!


 


15 Natural Hair Vloggers You Should Be Following

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Natural Hair Vloggers You Should Be Following

Continue reading 15 Natural Hair Vloggers You Should Be Following

15 Natural Hair Vloggers You Should Be Following


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos