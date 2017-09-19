Feature Story
Pharrell Williams Had A Message For Certain White People At The ‘Hip Hop Honors’

The producer gets political.

Pharrell had a lot to say on VH1’s most recent Hip Hop Honors. This year’s show honored the game changers of the 90s and Pharrell was set to introduce legendary music video director Hype Williams. However, Skateboard P took the time to call out an alarming issue — racism.

“Everybody at home right now watching this, and acting like ya’ll don’t see what’s going on out there. Ya’ll got to open your eyes,” Pharrell started. “You keep saying you don’t see what’s going on on television, what’s happening to us. Open your eyes. And if you look like I look, then you know how we got here. But we’re here, and we’re not leaving. So what are we going to do?”

 

Pharrell then went on to address a particular group — probably a certain population of White people — and warned them that folks in power don’t have their best interest at heart. “Don’t think because they’re coming at the African-Americans and the Jewish community and the Hispanics that it can’t be you too just cause you look like them. They’re using you,” Pharrell said.

He continued, “You should understand ’they’ can change their minds and it might not be about Black, White, big, skinny or small. It could be about facial features. It might be about hair color. Don’t act like they didn’t do that before.”

Skateboard P ended by apologizing for taking up time with politics, but he felt like it was important to say something: “This is where we are right now. Me, I’m just a tiny, tiny, tiny, tiny, little musician. Like little small, tiny musician, but I’m African American. African means that’s what’s in me, American means thats where I am right now. So if this is where I am and this is America, it’s for liberty and justice for all.”

You can watch Pharrell’s words for yourself below.

