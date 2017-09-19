Feature Story
Instagram Official: Get A Peak At Halle Berry’s New Boo

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Since joining Instagram last year, Halle Berry has mostly used her social media to post inspiring quotes paired with photos made of iPhone 7 portrait mode dreams.

But on Tuesday, the Hollywood starlet used her account to post a photo of her and her new flame British producer, Alex Da Kid.

The ‘Kingsman’ star captioned the photo, “My balance.”

Universal Music Group's 2017 GRAMMY After Party - Arrivals

The 35-year-old musician whose real name is Alexander Grant, has produced for major A-listers like Sean “Diddy” Combs, Eminem and Nicki Minaj.

'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty


Rumors have been swirling since the two were spotted cozying up in Los Angeles last month, but this is the first time Berry, 51, confirmed the news.

This marks the first relationship that she’s gone public with since divorcing Olivier Martinez, the father of her second child. Berry also shares a daughter with former model, Gabriel Aubry, from a previous relationship.

As the days go on we’re sure much more will come out about the two love birds but for now, we’re just happy that Berry is giving love another shot.

Photos