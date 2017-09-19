Instagram Official: Get A Peak At Halle Berry’s New Boo

My balance A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Since joining Instagram last year, Halle Berry has mostly used her social media to post inspiring quotes paired with photos made of iPhone 7 portrait mode dreams.

But on Tuesday, the Hollywood starlet used her account to post a photo of her and her new flame British producer, Alex Da Kid.

The ‘Kingsman’ star captioned the photo, “My balance.”

The 35-year-old musician whose real name is Alexander Grant, has produced for major A-listers like Sean “Diddy” Combs, Eminem and Nicki Minaj.

Rumors have been swirling since the two were spotted cozying up in Los Angeles last month, but this is the first time Berry, 51, confirmed the news.

This marks the first relationship that she’s gone public with since divorcing Olivier Martinez, the father of her second child. Berry also shares a daughter with former model, Gabriel Aubry, from a previous relationship.

As the days go on we’re sure much more will come out about the two love birds but for now, we’re just happy that Berry is giving love another shot.

