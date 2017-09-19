Zimbabwe UN Delegation Is Every Black Person Listening To Trump



Zimbabwe UN Delegation Is Every Black Person Listening To Trump

They appeared sleepy, amused, angry, bored and confused.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 18 hours ago
The results are in: President Donald Trump‘s speech to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday morning was an epic failure on a number of levels.

While there are plenty of instances to point to for proof, perhaps nowhere was it more evident than the reaction from the Zimbabwe delegation, which appeared to be (from left to right) sleepy, amused, angry, actually sleeping, and finally, just plain confused.

READ MORE: U.S.: Mugabe Is Losing His Mind, Out Of Touch With Reality

In other words, they were no different from most Black people when they hear the president speak.

Maybe it was the fact that “Trump delivered a speech to his alt-right, anti-globalist base,” as the Washington Post wrote, that made the Zimbabwe delegation obviously feel some type of way during the address. Or, it could have been his bombastic threat “to totally destroy North Korea” because, as he put it, “Rocket Man is on a suicide mission.”

But more likely than not, the delegation, again, like most Black folks, just doesn’t like Trump, as evidenced when Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe once said Trump was Adolf Hitler’s grandson.

Zimbabwe President: ‘Jamaicans Are Drunkards, Pot Smokers Who Don’t Work

Zimbabwe’s President Feted With Lavish Birthday Party In Drought Stricken-Region

From Aug 4-6,President Obama hosted the first U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. Its focus was on improving relations between the United States and one of the world’s most dynamic and fastest-growing regions. The event aimed specifically at developing trade and investment in Africa.

