Love Is Dead: Laurence Fishburne & Gina Torres Announce Split

We thought Laurence and Gina were forever. We were wrong.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 18 hours ago
Laurence Fishburne and Gina Torres just revealed that they’ve split up, and we’re shook.

Laurence and Gina know how to keep a secret.

The pair revealed in a statement to People magazine that they are no longer together after 14 years of marriage. While this might be new information for us, but the couple actually split up about a year ago.

“With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year,” Gina said in a statement. “There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.”

The pair jumped the broom in 2002, and they have one daughter together. Gina assured everyone that although their marriage is over, they are still very committed to their family. She and Laurence will also remain supporting of one another.

“Happily, however,” Gina said, “our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter together with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side.”

