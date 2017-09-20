Feature Story
Woman At Center Of Kevin Hart Controversy Speaks Out: “I Am Not An Extortionist”

Montia Sabagg claims she is innocent.

Posted 1 day ago
The firestorm unleashed in the wake of Kevin Hart’s alleged sex tape leak just got a little hotter.

The woman at the center of the alleged extortion plot held a press conference today claiming her innocence. Joined by her attorney Lisa Bloom, Montia Sabbag wants to clear her name of allegations that she intentionally framed.

“I am not an extortionist. I had nothing to do with these recordings,” Montia said before her lawyer took over.

According to Bloom, the pair were secretly taped inside of Hart’s Las Vegas hotel room a couple months ago.

Bloom, who also represented Blac Chyna, spoke on behalf of Sabbag saying, “It is a crime to secretly put cameras in a private place like a hotel room. It is another crime to secretly record people in a private place. It is yet another crime to distribute those images. Montia is the victim of multiple felonies under state and federal laws.”

Bloom also requested Hart’s help to find the person who began circulating the images and video.

“Montia and I are not asking for a cent from Kevin Hart. This is not about money,” the attorney said. “We are not suing him. We are not making any claims against him. Kevin Hart appears to be the victim of this criminal, just as Montia is a victim of this criminal.”

Photos