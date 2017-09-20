The Russ Parr Morning Show
Season 4 Of 'The Real' Kicks Off With A Bang!

Written By: RPMS Staff

Posted 15 hours ago
Season 4 of The Real  has kicked off this week and the cast is so excited to be talking to Russ about it.

Rus touches on the fact that the ladies represent a young demographic that reaches out to audience and that they’re not afraid to ask the tough questions.

“I love that we challenge each other as well. It’s not just the guest that we have on the show but that we have honest conversations that allow us to really learn about ourselves and you know keep it real.”

No plug intended! Listen above for the full interview.

