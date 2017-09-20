Season 4 Of ‘The Real’ Kicks Off With A Bang!

Your browser does not support iframes.

Season 4 of The Real has kicked off this week and the cast is so excited to be talking to Russ about it.

Rus touches on the fact that the ladies represent a young demographic that reaches out to audience and that they’re not afraid to ask the tough questions.

“I love that we challenge each other as well. It’s not just the guest that we have on the show but that we have honest conversations that allow us to really learn about ourselves and you know keep it real.”

No plug intended! Listen above for the full interview.

