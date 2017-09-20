Naval Hospital Corpsman Slammed For Newborn Baby ‘In Da Club’ Video

Photo by

National
Home > National

Naval Hospital Corpsman Slammed For Newborn Baby ‘In Da Club’ Video

The violators have since been removed from patient care.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


 

Hip-hop music has long provided the soundtrack to parties, political movements, and personal motivation. But it’s also guilty of at times being associated with outrageousness. Such was the case in a Jacksonville, Florida, naval hospital when Corpsman Allyson Jeanette Thompson recorded herself jerking a newborn baby to the beat of 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” and posted it to Snapchat, United States Marine Corps Life reports.

The “music video” that enraged parents was not Thompson’s first offense. She has treated multiple babies like puppets, uploading videos to social media and violating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, also known as HIPAA, which ensures medical privacy. Thompson also posted photos of herself giving newborns the middle finger. She captioned one photo, “How I currently feel about these mini Satans.”

Thompson had at least one other accomplice.

Denise Shellito reported Thompson’s antics to the hospital, but not before posting Thompson’s outrageous antics to Facebook. Her post has been shared more than 322,000 times.

Naval Hospital Jacksonville responded via Facebook, promising that the corpsmen involved have been removed from providing patient care.”

SOURCE: United States Marine Corps Life

SEE ALSO:

Navy Discharges 12-Year Veteran Over Natural Hairstyle

A Little Positivity: LAPD Officers Help Deliver Baby Boy On Mother’s Day

Every Time 50 Cent & His Son Sire Jackson Were Twins

16 photos Launch gallery

Every Time 50 Cent & His Son Sire Jackson Were Twins

Continue reading Every Time 50 Cent & His Son Sire Jackson Were Twins

Every Time 50 Cent & His Son Sire Jackson Were Twins

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos