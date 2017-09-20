Morgan Freeman Draws Russian Anger

Photo by

National
Home > National

Morgan Freeman Draws Russian Anger

Freeman sounds an alarm about Russian hacking and calls out our missing-in-action president in a video.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 20 hours ago
Leave a comment

People listen when Morgan Freeman speaks. The actor, who has portrayed the authoritative “voice of God” in Hollywood films, has drawn Russia’s attention and ire. But don’t expect heat from the Kremlin to silence him.

The Hill reports that a Russian diplomat said on Wednesday that Freeman was “roped” into doing a video that urges Americans to fight Russian tampering of the U.S presidential election.

That charge stems from the launch on Tuesday of the Committee to Investigate Russia (CIR)—a nonpartisan, nonprofit group organized by actor Rob Reiner.

Its mission is “to help Americans recognize and understand the gravity of Russia’s continuing attacks on our democracy.”

The CIR video features Freeman sounding this alarm: “We have been attacked. We are at war.”

 

Reiner told The Daily Beast that Freeman’s voice has the “weight and gravitas” to effectively deliver the organization’s message.

“We’re trying to break through and explain to people why this is important and that there is a serious problem here that people don’t seem to really grasp,” Reiner added. “I’m trying to shine a light on all this and, using him, I think it helps people stand up and take notice.”

In the video, Freeman calls out President Donald Trump, a commander-in-chief who has been missing in action on this issue. Trump and his inner circle have been the center of ongoing investigations into whether his presidential campaign cooperated with the Russians.

The New York Times reported that the president’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, has been a focus of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, and investigators are expected to indict him.

Rather than lead the fight, Trump has downplayed Russian hacking—saying that “lots of other people” could have been behind the cyber attacks, including “somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds.”

“We need our president to speak directly to us and tell us the truth,” Freeman demands in the video.

SOURCE: The Hill, The Daily Beast, New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Morgan Freeman Lends Legendary Voice To Hillary Clinton In Presidential Campaign Ad

Nation’s Top Intelligence Officer Claims Russia Hacked U.S. Elections, Spread Propaganda

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 weeks ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 weeks ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 5 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 6 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 6 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 7 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 8 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 8 months ago
01.31.17
Photos